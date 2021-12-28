Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

