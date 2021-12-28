Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.81

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 990153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,142. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

