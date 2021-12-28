Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $363.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00309334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

