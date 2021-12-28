Grainger plc (GRI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.32 on February 14th

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GRI opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.23.

Get Grainger alerts:

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £296.64 ($398.76).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.