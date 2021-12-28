Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 27th

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

