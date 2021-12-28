Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

