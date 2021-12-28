Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.