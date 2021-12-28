GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,469.28

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,469.28 ($19.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,618.80 ($21.76). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,614 ($21.70), with a volume of 1,032,855 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($21.28).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,232.56).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.