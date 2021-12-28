Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

