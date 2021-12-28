Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.30

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.30 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 12757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.