Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

