GenesisX Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $41,817.77 and $43.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,195,707 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

