Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.83. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 369,364 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,321 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

