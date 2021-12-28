FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

FTAC Zeus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ZINGU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 29th. FTAC Zeus Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

