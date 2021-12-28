Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Amundi bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 300,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,865. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

