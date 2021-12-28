Freemont Management S.A. Has $9.25 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,625. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

