Freemont Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.50. 9,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,231. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

