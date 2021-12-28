Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Fraport stock remained flat at $$30.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

