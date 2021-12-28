Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock remained flat at $$30.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.