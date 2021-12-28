Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 138,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 48,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Franklin Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

