Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

