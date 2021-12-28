ForTube (FOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $286.23 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $57.14 million and approximately $286.23 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

