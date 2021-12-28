Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $374,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 90,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.62. 43,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

