Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $59.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

