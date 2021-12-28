Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock remained flat at $$34.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.