FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $223.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

