First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 123,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

