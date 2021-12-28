First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 308.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

