First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

