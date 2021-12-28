First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

