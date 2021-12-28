First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,165. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

