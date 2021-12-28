Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

