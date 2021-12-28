Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,627 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $404.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

