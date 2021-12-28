Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 343 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.