Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 148,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

