Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

