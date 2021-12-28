Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

