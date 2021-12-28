Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($84.09).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting €58.30 ($66.25). The company had a trading volume of 19,011 shares. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($88.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is €59.39 and its 200 day moving average is €61.71.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.