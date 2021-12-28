Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

