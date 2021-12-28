F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $228.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $243.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

