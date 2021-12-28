F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

FSTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

