Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

