Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 14th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$35.12 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIF. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

