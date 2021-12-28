Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.