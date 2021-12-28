Estate Counselors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

