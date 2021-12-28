Estate Counselors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $114.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

