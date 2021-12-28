Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celanese by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

