Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Up to $33.28

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $34.23. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

