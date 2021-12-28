Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of EQBK opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $576.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

