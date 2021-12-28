Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $835.11 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $806.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

