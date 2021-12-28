EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.34

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 29859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

